VIDEO RELEASE: FirstPark Hires Commercial Real Estate Broker SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors

From left to right: Stephen Monsulick, Jr., president of FirstPark, Erik Urbanek, managing director of SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors and Jim Dinkle, executive director of FirstPark take a photo at the entrance to the business park in Oakland.

FirstPark has announced it has hired SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors as the official commercial and industrial real estate broker for the business park.

Our commercial real estate lots are all pre-permitted and shovel ready, plus the fiber Internet for high-speed video conferencing and seamless remote working capabilities is a huge benefit.” — Jim Dinkle, executive director of FirstPark

OAKLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FirstPark has announced it has hired SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors as the official commercial and industrial real estate broker for the business park. The partnership will include attracting new businesses as well as finding a potential investor to purchase the 285-acre business park in Oakland.SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors has extensive experience in commercial real estate marketing strategies including compensated cooperation that mobilizes the entire brokerage community. Through the SVN national platform, SVN in Portland will have the exclusive listing and SVN in Chicago will have an associate listing. The relationship provides FirstPark with local, national and international exposure to attract more business development and production to the U.S., an industry term called reshoring."This is a great partnership for FirstPark as we continue to attract more site selectors, commercial and industrial real estate interest in Maine. COVID-19 has changed the way businesses do business and where they do business. Experts are projecting that reshoring will continue to increase in the years ahead due to the long-term impact of the coronavirus. The value of producing, manufacturing and buying products made in the U.S.A. has become much more important for consumers, vendors and suppliers. Our commercial real estate lots are all pre-permitted and shovel ready, plus the fiber Internet for high-speed video conferencing and seamless remote working capabilities is a huge benefit. We know the partnership with SVN will bring a lot more attention to the business park, region and our quality of life," said Jim Dinkle, executive director of FirstPark.The business park is in a Foreign Trade Zone in the central part of the state along the I‐95 corridor that connects with Portland, Boston and New York to the south and Quebec City to the north. In the past three years, FirstPark has hired Jim Dinkle as executive director, created a long-term new marketing plan and has attracted three new businesses and attention of site selectors around the world, including a visit from Kim Yonghyon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Boston."FirstPark has done a lot of things right to position the business park for success especially with the impact of COVID-19. Based on the commercial and industrial estate trends we are seeing in Maine, New England and the United States, now is the perfect time for businesses to consider everything FirstPark has to offer," said Erik Urbanek, managing director of SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors.Erik has more than 15 years of experience and will lead the partnership with FirstPark. SVN Chicago Commercial's role will be led by John Joyce, who has 25 years of experience. He has completed more than 1,000 real estate transactions in excess of $750 million in consideration. Joyce has experience as an owner/investor/operator, having acquired multiple industrial assets.FirstPark has several available lots and anticipates interest for businesses interested in manufacturing of PPE, metal and metal fabrication. Businesses already in the park include medical, financial and service industries. T-Mobile is the anchor tenant and largest building in the park. Bioenergetic Healing, Gateway Financial Partners, Inland Foot & Ankle, L.L.Bean, MaineGeneral, Maine Medical Partners, Maine Eye Doctors, One River CPAs, Waterville Community Dental Center and SurgiCare also are located inside the business park.FirstPark was established by the Kennebec Valley Regional Development Authority. FirstPark's development strategy in 1999 was built by the investment of 24 municipalities in central Maine joining to build the park to benefit from the revenue it would create.Over the past several years the business park has made investments to make the park attractive to entrepreneurs and business owners including, shovel-ready lots, protective covenants, innovative technology and infrastructure.In the year ahead, the park is expected to make more investments, including increasing the marketing, exploration of residential options and creation of a dog park, all designed to attract more interest in the 285-acre campus.To learn more about FirstPark and available opportunities, visit FirstPark.com.###Editor's note: To download the high-resolution image or video, use the links below.PHOTO: https://www.dropbox.com/s/joc4x75puvifg4g/SVN%20announcement.JPG?dl=0 VIDEO: https://youtu.be/yRJybr9ruEw Jim Dinkle, executive director of FirstPark talks what the relationship with SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors means for the business park.About FirstPark:FirstPark is a 285‐acre business park community in Oakland, Maine. Managed by Kennebec Regional Development Authority and supported by more than 20 surrounding communities, the business park is in the central part of the state along the I‐95 corridor that connects with Portland, Boston and New York to the south and Quebec City to the north. FirstPark is home to 16 businesses including anchor tenant T‐Mobile, a call center that employs more than 800 people. Available sites range in size from five to 24 acres, and the business park is in a Foreign Trade Zone. For more information, visit FirstPark.com.SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors:SVN | The Urbanek Group offers specialized service across a broad range of real estate asset classes in Portland, Maine. The company has extensive commercial real estate knowledge and experience to provide counsel and guidance to clients, helping them make better decisions. SVN provides commercial real estate knowledge and expertise that transcends typical brokerage services. For more information, visit Theurbanekgroup.com.

Jim Dinkle, executive director of FirstPark talks about what the relationship with SVN | The Urbanek Group Advisors means for the business park.