Technology for Senior Living Facility Makes Life Easier for Residents

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, a complete technology solution provider known for its outstanding client service, was able to demonstrate that during a recent technology transaction with a multi-location healthcare organization.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, family members and residents of most healthcare facilities have not been able to visit in person because of restrictions on non-essential visitors. These changes were not easy for residents and their loved ones who looked forward to these visits.

In an effort to recreate that experience in a safe and meaningful way for residents, ITsavvy’s healthcare client decided to deliver over 1,100 iPads, preinstalled with Skype and FaceTime, along with 280 stands to its communities. The client’s team members could then use the iPads to facilitate video chats between residents and their loved ones and also between residents and their friends in other suites.

The ITsavvy Senior Client Executive for this project said, “We knew we had a short timeframe for this project, it was an urgent need. My team worked quickly and accurately to enter the orders for the iPads and stands then proceeded to monitor how many orders were shipping to each community in the U.S. and Canada. I had several meetings with Apple and its distributors to secure stock so we would have enough product to complete the project. And we provided shipping reports to the client each morning.”

Realizing the urgency of the situation, ITsavvy’s Configuration Lab team worked hard to customize the 1,100 devices. ITsavvy unboxed them, reconfigured them and re-boxed them. Then ITsavvy’s shipping department sent them on their way to all of the client’s locations in less than a week. In many cases, this required personally taking packages to FedEx stores in order to ensure timely delivery.

For some ITsavvy team members, that meant working nearly 24/7. “It was worth every early morning, late night and weekend we had to work,” the Client Executive said. “We very much wanted to complete this project so that the residents wouldn’t have to wait to communicate with family and friends during the COVID-19 quarantine.”

In the past, ITsavvy has provided the client with products and services such as desktops, laptops, thin clients, monitors, iPads, networking, printers and peripheral products. Services have included the imaging and configuration of all of these products.

“One of the best things about modern technology is how simple it has become for us to stay in regular contact with our friends and family,” the Client Executive said. “These iPads enable the residents and family members to take comfort in seeing and hearing each other while staying as safe as possible during this pandemic.”

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “I’m very proud of everyone at ITsavvy who worked on this project. We have many great clients in the healthcare field. There are heroes like these representing a constellation of healthcare sectors that we have the good fortune to support. We were all very pleased to play a small part in making the lives of patients and staff members a little easier during this challenging time.”

ITsavvy’s Client Executive summarized, “As with all of our clients, we treat this organization like they’re our only client. We cater to their needs and do what we can to accommodate them so their processes are seamless and their offices and communities are well taken care of. I think all of us could relate to having a family member in a situation such as this. It was a group effort at ITsavvy that I was proud to be a part of.”

