CBD Oil Now Available Online From PlainNaturals.com - Retail & Wholesale CBD
PlainNaturals.com offers top quality CBD oil, CBD isolate and CBD creams and hemp creams. You've found where to buy CBD online at PlainNaturals.comTALLMADGE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlainNaturals.com a top firm in the United States CBD space has launched a new product line for retail customers looking for where to buy CBD online making it one of the newest online CBD store operators. PlainNaturals.com has been offering wholesale CBD oil, CBD isolate and other hemp products to retailers since 2019 and has recently begun to sell their own branded product on their website. Unlike most CBD brands which can be a lot of smoke and mirrors when it comes to stating their product quality, potency and consistency, PlainNaturals.com publishes their product lab test reports right on their website so customers know the quality of the product they are buying without any tricky wording.
When you buy CBD oil online from PlainNaturals.com, you are getting an unconditional money back guarantee and the manufacturer's warranty of the product quality and potency. In a recent report published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), FDA tested 147 cbd oils and cbd products. They found that ff the 102 products that indicated a specific amount of CBD, the FDA found that 18 products (18%) contained less than 80% of the amount of CBD indicated; 46 products (45%) contained within 20% of the amount of CBD indicated; 38 products (37%) contained more than 120% of the amount of CBD indicated and of those 147 products, the FDA also found nearly half contained levels of THC above the limit of 3.1 mg per serving (or .03%).
What this means is that nearly half of consumers are not getting what they are paying for when they buy CBD oil online. What further complicates this process for consumers is the lack of ability for many CBD brands to properly and effectively advertise their products online. So when a CBD user is looking for where to buy CBD online, they are often left to simply make their best guess which website to order from.
PlainNaturals.com has taken the uncertainty out of the online CBD store process. By offering detailed laboratory reports on all their products and offering a money back guarantee, PlainNaturals.com online CBD store puts control back in the hands of the consumer when it comes to making their decision about where to buy CBD online. In all 50 states and at the federal level it is 100% legal to buy CBD oil online from an online CBD store provided that the product meets the standards set forth in federal regulations, containing not more than 0.03% THC and manufactured from industrial hemp. Where to buy CBD online where a customer knows these standards are adhered to can be a challenge for consumers.
PlainNaturals.com offers CBD (Cannabidiol) products like CBD Oils, CBD isolate powder, wholesale CBD, white label CBD, CBD Cream, Hemp Cream. PlainNaturals.com continues to be a top supplier of wholesale CBD products to retailers and has also opened a retailer online portal for stores and CBD dealers to buy CBD in bulk.
