Amish Furnishings Direct Offers Online Furniture Customization In-Home Delivery
Amish Furnishings Direct offers what no other Amish furniture retailer offers, online customization and white glove in-home delivery and setupTALLMADGE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amish Furnishings Direct is a leading furniture retailer of fine-quality handmade Amish furniture. Amish made furniture is not only long lasting, but is also an eco-friendly option. Using only local resources and materials for handmade Amish furniture allows for a reduced carbon footprint. All Amish furniture is made in the USA. The craftsmen who build these furniture pieces have years of experience to ensure proper production methods are in place. Amish Furnishings Direct offers the best furniture collections around with the widest variety of pieces. Check out some of the Amish made furniture collections, you are sure to find a furniture option that the whole entire family will love.
Amish Furnishings Direct differs from others who operate an online Amish furniture store in that they use a state-of-the-art approach to the buying process. On AmishFurnishingsDirect.com, customers can customize and visualize their furniture right on their computer, phone or tablet screen and actually see the piece with the different options, stains, finishes and wood species. Because Amish furniture is generally made-to-order and customizable, consumers can be a part of the design process and see exactly what they're going to recieve when the furniture is built for them. Also available with all orders is white glove home delivery for a flat rate of $249 per order.
Most other online Amish made furniture dealers charge up to several hundred dollars per piece. Because of Amish Furnishings Direct's relationship with top logistics companies and the manufacturers, they can offer home delivery at a fraction of the cost of less technology savvy online Amish furniture store. By bringing together modern technological advances and the traditional, high quality manufacturing available from Amish furniture builders, Amish Furnishings Direct has a truly unique opportunity for homeowners looking to furnish their homes with the highest quality at the best possible price.
When a consumer is looking to buy Amish furniture online they have very few options compared to traditional imported furniture. This is largely due to the fact that many retailers within the Amish made furniture industry are simply way behind the current technology curve. Consumers see a lot of "90's style websites" out there with clunky navigation and minimal pictures and descriptions and, up until now, no color visualization of any kind. That is all changed now with Amish Furnishings Direct. They have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars and counting in building the premier online Amish furniture store.
Add to all this that most products are built, shipped and delivered within 4 weeks and you have a truly unique and cutting-edge Amish and American made hardwood furniture retailer offering something that, thus far, no other stores can offer.
Dexter Hamlin
Amish Furnishings Direct
+1 800-674-3543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook