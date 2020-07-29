Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide

Offender Christopher Watson (#0876848) died Tuesday evening at Scotland Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive in his cell at 7:40 p.m. Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures in attempts to resuscitate the offender .

Watson was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m. by the county medical examiner’s office.

DPS officials and local law enforcement are investigating the incident.

Watson, 31, was convicted of homicide in Moore County in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison.

