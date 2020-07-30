Microsoft Partner Rad Web Hosting Offers Windows Dedicated Servers in HIPAA-Compliant Data Center in Phoenix, AZ
Rad Web Hosting, a Certified Microsoft Partner, is offering Windows dedicated server hosting in their HIPAA-compliant Tier3+ data center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rad Web Hosting is offering affordable Windows dedicated server hosting in a HIPAA-Compliant enterprise-grade data center in Phoenix, AZ.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAD WEB HOSTING, a leading provider of web hosting services and Microsoft Partner, is providing affordable Windows dedicated server hosting in their HIPAA-compliant data center in Phoenix, Arizona.
With the increased demand for streaming services, the importance of reliable, high-bandwidth dedicated server hosting is rapidly growing.
Now, users can rent Windows Dedicated Servers, hosted in top-tier USA datacenters with access to unlimited monthly bandwidth.
Rad Web Hosting servers are connected to their premium network blend of multiple Tier 1 fiber, which provides redundant failover to prevent downtime. All servers are connected to the network by full-duplex uplink ports with unshared access to 100Mbps, 1Gbps or 10Gbps.
Server plans include either single-cpu Intel Xeon E3-12XX or dual-cpu Intel Xeon E5-26XX processors with configurable memory, storage, and IP addresses. By default, every server includes 4 IPv4 and a /64 subnet of IPv6.
For clients that prefer flexible KVM VPS servers to bare-metal, there is currently a FLASH SALE on on all KVM VPS services, regardless of payment currency.
Dedicated Servers are deployed in Tier 3+ Phoenix, AZ data center.
For more information, please see: https://radwebhosting.com/dedicated-servers/unmetered-dedicated-servers
About Rad Web Hosting
Founded in 2014, RAD WEB HOSTING has grown quickly with a reputation as a leader in KVM VPS and dedicated server hosting. Dallas-area businesses enjoy an alternative approach to cloud and VPS services provided on-demand and fully-customizable. This method of service delivery ensures clients are not forced into “One-size-fits-all” solutions and are able to maximize performance and minimize monthly spend.
For more information please visit Rad Web Hosting at: https://radwebhosting.com/dedicated-servers/windows-dedicated-servers
