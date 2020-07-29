Runecast Announces Availability of Runecast Analyzer on VMware Cloud Marketplace
Runecast provides customers with proactive, automated insights for log analysis, best-practice configuration, and security compliance in VMware-driven SDDCs.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for VMware and AWS environments, today announced that Runecast Analyzer is available on VMware Cloud Marketplace.
VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.
Runecast Analyzer provides automated configuration and security compliance checks for VMware and AWS environments, to give IT System Administrators a proactive approach to operational control. It analyzes VMware ESXi and vCenter logs in real time for specific patterns described in VMware KB articles and other information sources. Automated security compliance checks include VMware and AWS security hardening guidelines and common security standards such as CIS Benchmarks, NIST, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, HIPAA, or BSI IT-Grundschutz, with more standards regularly added to its capabilities. It runs securely on-premises or entirely offline. An Enterprise Console provides a single-dashboard view of larger environments.
“Our job is to make IT Admins’ jobs easier, so we are pleased to announce that you can deploy Runecast Analyzer directly from the VMware Cloud Marketplace,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “You can subscribe to Runecast Analyzer through the Cloud Marketplace and from there deploy to VMware Cloud on AWS, vCloud Director, and even on-premises through a Content Library.”
“We are pleased to see Runecast Analyzer available on VMware Cloud Marketplace,” said Ramya Sarangarajan, director within VMware’s Cloud Services group. “Validated technologies, such as Runecast Analyzer, enable our customers to build, run and manage their applications effectively and efficiently. We’re excited to work with partners such as Runecast to empower customers to derive the most value from their technology investments.”
About Runecast
Runecast Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in London, UK, with offices worldwide, and is a leading hybrid-cloud solutions provider of patented, actionable predictive intelligence for VMware and AWS environments. Its award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by virtualization experts, provides real-time, automated configuration and security compliance analysis for companies of all sizes. IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space, and Runecast was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Performance Analysis for Cloud-Native Architectures report.
