M-55 resurfacing in Roscommon County starts Aug. 3

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation
COUNTY:
Roscommon
HIGHWAY:
M-55
CLOSEST CITY:
Roscommon
START DATE:
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE:
Friday, Sept. 11, 2020
PROJECT:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $242,000 to resurface (microsurface and chipseal) nearly 2.3 miles of M-55 in Roscommon County, from west of the county line to east of Michelson Road.
