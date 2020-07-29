Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,245 in the last 365 days.

M-55 resurfacing in Roscommon County starts Aug. 3

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Roscommon

HIGHWAY: M-55

CLOSEST CITY: Roscommon

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $242,000 to resurface (microsurface and chipseal) nearly 2.3 miles of M-55 in Roscommon County, from west of the county line to east of Michelson Road.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.  

You just read:

M-55 resurfacing in Roscommon County starts Aug. 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.