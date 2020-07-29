M-55 resurfacing in Roscommon County starts Aug. 3

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Roscommon

HIGHWAY: M-55

CLOSEST CITY : Roscommon

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $242,000 to resurface (microsurface and chipseal) nearly 2.3 miles of M-55 in Roscommon County, from west of the county line to east of Michelson Road.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.