Concrete repairs on I-75 in Cheboygan County, M-32 in Otsego County to start Aug. 3

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Cheboygan and Otsego

HIGHWAYS: I-75 and M-32

CLOSEST CITIES: Topinabee and Gaylord

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $629,000 to make concrete joint repairs in two locations: nearly 5.6 miles of northbound I-75 from Topinabee Mail Route to Riggsville Road in Cheboygan County, and 450 feet of M-32 at Dickerson Road in the city of Gaylord in Otsego County.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures and traffic shifts. The work on M-32 in Gaylord will be done between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.  

