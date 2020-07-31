Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Texas Property Management Announces Two-Suburb Focus for Property Management & Purchase Services for McKinney

North Texas Property Management - Plano, McKinney, and Carrollton, Texas

North Texas Property Management is announcing yet another two-purpose thrust on their blog.

Investors and homeowners alike are flocking to single-family homes in McKinney and Carrollton as hot suburbs north of Dallas.”
— Jason Marascio
CARROLLTON, TEXAS, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Texas Property Management, a best-in-class property management company that handles single-family home rentals in and near Plano Texas, is proud to announce a two suburb focus as it goes into August, 2020. While based in Plano and proudly servicing Plano as a best-in-class team of property managers, the company is keen to grow its business in two prosperous suburbs, specifically McKinney and Carrollton. Both are experiencing rapid increases in affluence even in the strange COVID-19 environment.

"Investors and homeowners alike are flocking to single-family homes in McKinney and Carrollton as hot suburbs north of Dallas," explained Jason Marascio, CEO of North Texas Property Management. "For this reason, we have doubled down on our content and experience for both of these incredible suburbs. Investors and homeowners alike can reach out to us as either property managers or home buyers in either suburb."

Persons who want to learn more can visit the following pages. First, those who own a McKinney Texas single family home and want to sell it fast can visit the newly updated information page at https://www.webuynorthtexashomes.com/mckinney/. That page goes over the steps involved in a home sale and purchase by a professional home buyer in McKinney. Second, those who already own an investment property such as a single family home or other residential property in Carrollton, can read the post at https://www.ntxpm.com/2020/07/27/carrollton-property/. That post explains some of the advantages of hiring a professional property management service to deal with renters and other home issues. Thus, whether the person is an investor who wants to hold on to his or her home and use a property management service or it's a homeowner who is ready to sell his or home fast in McKinney, the company is announcing a matching service. Indeed, interested persons can not only read about the issues online at the two websites. They can reach out to real estate expert Jason Marascio for a confidential, no obligation consultation on their home selling and/or property management needs.

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

North Texas Property Management Company (https://www.ntxpm.com/) is a top-rated property management company servicing the needs of rental property owners in the North Dallas area of North Texas. The company's property managers manage residential rental properties in Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson & Allen, as well as other communities in the North Dallas area, for real estate investors and rental property owners who want a property management company that will take the burden off of them of physically and financially caring for, maintaining, and managing their rental homes.
