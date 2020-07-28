Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,279 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: St Albans Barracks \\ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2); VCOR

Update: Mugshot attached.

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A203300

TROOPER: A. Currier                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 at approximately 0825 hours

LOCATION: Hanna Rd, Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2); Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Kevin B. Daskalides

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On July 28th, 2020 at approximately 0825 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to an emergency 911 call on Hanna Rd in Franklin, VT. Upon investigation, it was determined that Kevin Daskalides (Age 32 of Franklin, VT) committed the crime of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2) by threatening the victims with a ceramic knife, as well as slapping one victim across the face and grabbing them by the throat. It was discovered that Daskalides was in violation of his conditions of release by using/threatening to use a deadly weapon (the knife) during the incident. Daskalides was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Daskalides was transported to Franklin County District Court, and ordered held without bail.             

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/28/2020      

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

UPDATE: St Albans Barracks \\ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2); VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.