UPDATE: St Albans Barracks \\ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2); VCOR
Update: Mugshot attached.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 20A203300
TROOPER: A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 at approximately 0825 hours
LOCATION: Hanna Rd, Franklin, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2); Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kevin B. Daskalides
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic victims.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 28th, 2020 at approximately 0825 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to an emergency 911 call on Hanna Rd in Franklin, VT. Upon investigation, it was determined that Kevin Daskalides (Age 32 of Franklin, VT) committed the crime of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2) by threatening the victims with a ceramic knife, as well as slapping one victim across the face and grabbing them by the throat. It was discovered that Daskalides was in violation of his conditions of release by using/threatening to use a deadly weapon (the knife) during the incident. Daskalides was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Daskalides was transported to Franklin County District Court, and ordered held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/28/2020
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov