Apotheka Systems Inc. Manages COVID-19 Patient Data and Analytics on Blockchain
Apotheka systems manages COVID-19 patient data and analytics utilizing cutting edge technologies in Blockchain and AI to facilitate value based patient careLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 29th, 2020 Apotheka Systems Inc. announced they have been approached by select healthcare organizations to participate in COVID-19 security patient data management initiatives using their Blockchain technology SaaS platform.
"This marks another milestone in the Healthcare industry by making Apotheka’s patented Blockchain technology an integral part of patient data management and value-based care in the COVID-19 era..." Luis Lopez (COO)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about several emerging health care fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 (Corona virus) pandemic. In the last three to four months alone FBI has seen a 400% increase in data breaches related to Covid-19 patient data.
“Criminals are actively manipulating the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage,” said Calvin A. Shivers, assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “We ask all Americans to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to these schemes.”
Apotheka’s state of the art platform integrates with Electronic Health Record (EHR/EMR) systems or lab clinical solutions and transforms them into secure Blockchain eco-systems to facilitate deeper patient data security, data validation (patient IDs and consent management utilizing smart contracts) and; interoperability while utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) smart workflows.
Apotheka solution’s unique plug and play capabilities minimizes implementation timelines or daily workflow impacts for organizations and it allows hospitals and lab testing facilities to focus on patient care.
About Us: Apotheka is a SaaS company that’s leveraging Blockchain and AI technologies to build new age digital health solutions to elevate patient care experience in any given healthcare setting through out their patient journey.
