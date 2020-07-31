Crown Uniform and Linen Announces New Posts on Linen Services for Portland Maine and Environs
Crown Uniform and Linen is a best-in-class linen service in New England. As the company expands, it is announcing new content showcasing its linen service.
We are excited to continue our expansion throughout New England and into Maine.”PORTLAND, ME, USA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Uniform and Linen, a best-in-class uniform and linen service supporting New England states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island at https://crownuniform.com/, is proud to announce new content showcasing its Maine-oriented services. The company provides linen services for many industries such as healthcare, factories, doctor's office, and others in the state of Maine.
"We are excited to continue our expansion throughout New England and into Maine," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. "Businesses in Maine such as healthcare, industrial, doctor's offices, dentists and others not just in Portland ME and other cities can avail themselves of our superior linen services."
Interested persons can read the new post at https://crownuniform.com/lucky-maine-crown-uniform-and-linen-is-now-servicing-you/. The post explains some of the wonderful services for businesses provided by Crown Linen for Maine businesses. Nowadays, healthcare such as doctor's offices or dentist's offices as well as major hospitals and outpatient clinics are dramatically increasing their demand for linens. Fortunately, Crown Linen is there to serve. The website offers a no obligation quote service and Maine businesses can reach out for a consultation on their linen, uniform, and other commercial laundry needs. Persons who want to learn more about linen services can also visit https://crownuniform.com/linen-service/. That page explains the best-in-class offerings from the New England company.
INCREASING DEMAND FOR LINENS IN MAINE AND BEYOND
Here is the background on this release. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for fresh, clean linens in many new sectors. Whereas previously a lot of the demand was in restaurants, nowadays many of the sectors such as healthcare / medical, factories, education such as universities and schools are now at the forefront of demand for commercial laundry services. With things in such a state of flux, many businesses throughout New England are expanding their quest for linen services, using fresh, clean linens as one additional way to "stay safe" during the pandemic for both customers and clients. Indeed, interested persons can also check out the Purafier website at https://purafier.com/ to learn more about hand sanitizer. Purifier is a best-in-class hand sanitizer supplier based in Massachusetts but serving the entire New England area.
ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICE
Crown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly / green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Whether a customer is looking for the best linen service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, or a top-rated uniform service for restaurants or food processing, medical offices or healthcare, hospitals or hotels or other commercial laundry service needs such as manufacturing or education, they should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/. Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company even offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.
