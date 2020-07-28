Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,282 in the last 365 days.

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

For Immediate Release: April 30, 2018 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Desmond Hotel in Albany. This board meeting is presented in conjunction with the New York State Association of Cemeteries, Public Affairs Seminar. However, attendance to the board meeting is open to the public and not restricted to persons who are attending the Seminar.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation and rules and regulations, director’s report, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. The public is welcome to attend.

 

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board

WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN: Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: The Desmond Hotel 660 Albany Shaker Road Albany, NY 12211

 

###

You just read:

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.