New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Desmond Hotel in Albany. This board meeting is presented in conjunction with the New York State Association of Cemeteries, Public Affairs Seminar. However, attendance to the board meeting is open to the public and not restricted to persons who are attending the Seminar.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation and rules and regulations, director’s report, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. The public is welcome to attend.

WHO: New York State Cemetery Board WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. WHERE: The Desmond Hotel 660 Albany Shaker Road Albany, NY 12211

