New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 1, 2018 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Department of State offices in downtown Albany at 99 Washington Avenue.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation and rules and regulations, director’s report, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, and other items. The public is welcome to attend.

WHO:            New York State Cemetery Board

WHAT:         Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN:          Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:       New York Department of State Offices                      One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington                      Avenue                      Room 505                      Albany, NY 12231

This meeting will available for later viewing at recording url: http://10.48.6.60/tcs/?id=8348ad52-59c6-4499-9097-d654460ce0ac



New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

