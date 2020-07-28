Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Friday, September 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Septpember 04, 2018 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet in a special meeting on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Department of State offices in downtown Albany at 99 Washington Avenue

The agenda shall be limited to consideration of the proposed certificate of amendment of certificate of incorporation of Green-Wood Cemetery a/k/a Greenwood Cemetery in Kings County, NY. The public is welcome to attend.

 

WHO:

New York State Cemetery Board
WHAT: Special Meeting of the Board
WHO: Friday, September 7, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: New York Department of State Offices One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue Room 1112 Albany, NY 12231

This meeting will be available for later viewing at recording url:http://10.48.6.60/tcs/?id=84e5b997-1474-4113-9eb5-54314e617fe1

###

