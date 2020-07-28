Traffic Signal Upgrades in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announces traffic signal upgrades have begun at the below locations in East Buffalo Township and Union Township, Union County.

• Route 15 and Route 304 intersection, the traffic signal will have new vehicular detection equipment installed. • Route 15 at Moore Avenue and Smoketown Road intersection at (Bucknell University) will have new traffic signal equipment installed. • Route 45 will have new flashing speed limit devices installed near the school. • Route 45 and Fairground Road a will have new pedestrian signal equipment and emergency vehicle pre-emption equipment installed.

Motorists should slow down and drive with caution through work zones.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###