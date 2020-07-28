Route 4019 Crescent Street Utility Work Begins Thursday in Etna Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 4019 (Crescent Street) in Etna Borough, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, July 30 weather permitting.

A Single-lane closure will occur on Crescent Street between Sullivan Way and Kittanning Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday through Friday, August 28. Crews from Thompson Electric, Inc. will conduct overhead electrical improvements in the area.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Chance Wilkin at 937-763-4460.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

