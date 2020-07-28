FM 1753 Fannin County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a portion of FM 1753 in Fannin County will be temporarily closed beginning Aug. 3 for necessary bridge repairs.

Contractor D. L. Lennon will close FM 1753 at its intersection with FM 1752 eastward to its intersection with FM 2645 for bridge repairs. While this portion of the roadway is closed traffic will be re-routed to US 82, officials said.

Message boards have been placed along this roadway to alert drivers to the planned detour, but motorists are urged to use alternate routes while this project is underway. The contractor anticipates re-opening the roadway to traffic in two weeks or less, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.