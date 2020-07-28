Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks               

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2020 at 1520 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Vermont Humane Society

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Cross                                             

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: Central Vermont Humane Society

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1589 VT Route 14, East Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/27/2020, at approximately 1520 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were dispatched to a report of a male who entered the Central Vermont Humane Society from a door not accessible to the general public. The male suspect identified himself as Joseph Cross (54) to staff. Upon police arrival, Cross had left the area. On the morning of 7/28/2020, at approximately 0841 hours, Cross had returned to the building and attempted to gain entry. Troopers responded and spoke with Cross. Cross was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Unlawful Trespass, a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statues Annotated 3705, Unlawful Trespass and trespassed from the facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/3/2020 0830 Hours            

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

Middlesex Barracks/Unlawful Trespass

