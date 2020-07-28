Middlesex Barracks/Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303176
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/27/2020 at 1520 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Vermont Humane Society
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Joseph Cross
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Central Vermont Humane Society
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 1589 VT Route 14, East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/27/2020, at approximately 1520 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were dispatched to a report of a male who entered the Central Vermont Humane Society from a door not accessible to the general public. The male suspect identified himself as Joseph Cross (54) to staff. Upon police arrival, Cross had left the area. On the morning of 7/28/2020, at approximately 0841 hours, Cross had returned to the building and attempted to gain entry. Troopers responded and spoke with Cross. Cross was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Unlawful Trespass, a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statues Annotated 3705, Unlawful Trespass and trespassed from the facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/3/2020 0830 Hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov