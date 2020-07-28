Damon Williams: Electrical/Computer Engineer on a Normal Day, Military Leader in a Crisis

By: WO1 David D. Brown, TXSG

AUSTIN, Texas - It is said that not all heroes wear capes, but some might say Damon Williams frequently trades in his employee’s badge for one, at least temporarily. The Texas State Guard (TXSG) deployed the Texas Tech grad to Houston during Hurricane Harvey in late summer 2017, and more recently deployed Williams yet again in support of COVID-19.

It was March 15, and the COVID-19 pandemic had reached the United States. While many began planning for modified work shifts or remote work to continue business, Sgt. 1st Class Williams was planning a different sort of work schedule. The TXSG notified Williams that he would be deployed to help prepare communities across the state for the pandemic’s spread.

"I got the message of my deployment and immediately reached out to my supervisor to have my projects covered or completed while away,” said Williams. “I also had to prepare my family for my absence as I was told that the COVID pandemic had grown to the point that we needed to prepare to provide medical support to civilians.”

Williams is the Operations non-commissioned officer for the 6th Brigade and oversees approximately 300 Soldiers who are providing medical support at local hospitals and testing locations, food distribution in support of local and state food banks, wellness checks for elderly home care patients, as well as warehouse support distributing medical supplies. This deployment, working in the Texas State Guard Emergency Operations Center and State Operations Center, would be for the long haul. Since then, Williams and his team have had minimal contact with their families for safety and health reasons. It’s a sacrifice, but it reflects the spirit of community service for which the TXSG has earned a reputation, selflessly assisting civilian authorities during emergencies and times of disaster.

“Throughout my tenure in the Texas State Guard, and as commanding general, I continue to be grateful for the men and women who make personal and career sacrifices to answer the call to duty on behalf of their fellow Texans,” said Maj. Gen. Robert J. Bodisch, Sr., Commander of the Texas State Guard. “Sgt. 1st Class Williams exemplifies such sacrifices and while doing so embodies the best of the Texas State Guard.”

A mission fully focused on the communities served by the Texas State Guard, it is the small things that keep these Soldiers going day in and day out.

“The thanks we get from doctors and nurses when we arrive with boxes of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), seeing people’s minds at ease after going to one of our testing centers…those are the moments we live for,” Williams said. “Although we can no longer accept hugs, a smile, a solid fist or elbow bump carries us through the 12-hour days.”

While deployed, Williams received the wonderful news that he and his wife are expecting a second child. Williams says he's especially grateful for the support he’s received from his employer by permitting him to attend training and to participate in deployments, which gives him a sense of security.

“My employer has been unwavering. There is no way I could be able to serve without my team members and co-workers. They have been amazing,” said Williams. “I have a lot of lunches to buy to thank them when I get back.”

With the state still in a partial reopening and the rise in case numbers and hospitalizations, it’s unclear when Williams will be back at work – or back home. At times, he admits, it has been hard to keep fear of the unknown at bay.

“Yes, we are scared. Scared for our brothers and sisters serving next to us, for those in the hospitals who are helping the sick, and for all the families being affected by this. But you can't let fear stop you. You have to push forward through that fear to help those that can't help themselves,” he said.

As Guardsmen and women continue their work on the front lines to help fellow Texans, one sees Williams’ commitment echoed in the actions of all who wear the uniform: “We are all prepared to serve as long as we’re needed.”