36th Infantry Division holds family farewell ceremony at Camp Mabry ahead of deployment

Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Clardy

Story by 1st Lt. Zalkari Thornton

36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

AUSTIN, Texas — Arrowhead Soldiers assigned to the 36th Infantry Division gathered with family members, friends, and community leaders, Jan. 31, at Camp Mabry for a farewell ceremony as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The ceremony marked an important milestone in the division’s deployment process, recognizing the dedication of service members and the sacrifices of their families. Following the farewell at Camp Mabry, the division will continue readiness training and final mission validation prior to deployment.

Maj. Gen. John “Brad” Bowlin, commander of the 36th Infantry Division, addressed service members and families during the ceremony, emphasizing readiness, leadership, and the critical role families play throughout the deployment cycle.

“As we prepare to deploy, we do so grounded in a legacy that began in 1917 and continues today,” said Bowlin. “This moment reflects months of preparation and the unwavering commitment of our service members and their families as we move forward ready, disciplined, and focused on the mission ahead.”

Beyond marking a milestone in the deployment process, the ceremony underscored the people behind the formation — the service members preparing to deploy and the families who support them.

“This deployment gives me the opportunity to contribute in a way that directly supports national defense initiatives and strengthens partnerships with host nations,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Caldwell, a senior intelligence analyst with the 36th Infantry Division. “Working across staff sections to support commanders and the mission is something I take pride in, especially as a first-generation service member.”

Family members in attendance reflected on the significance of the moment and the support required throughout the deployment.

“This deployment brings a mix of emotions, but I know it will be a meaningful season of growth for both of us,” said Katrina Bondoc, wife of 2nd Lt. James Bondoc. “It gives him the opportunity to grow, serve his country, and step into the leader he is becoming.”

The 36th Infantry Division will deploy as part of Task Force Spartan, supporting U.S. Army Central’s enduring mission to strengthen regional security, reassure allies and partners, and maintain a ready and forward-postured force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

For the division, this deployment continues a long history of overseas service, following its most recent mobilization in 2020 in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Created in 1917, the 36th Infantry Division first saw combat during World War I. During World War II, its amphibious assault at Salerno, Italy, made it the first American division to land on the European continent. Throughout the Cold War, the division maintained a constant overseas presence, followed by peacekeeping missions in the Balkans and Kosovo and multiple deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn, and most recently, Spartan Shield.

Operation Spartan Shield promotes stability across the region and reinforces the United States’ enduring commitment to its allies and partners in the Middle East. The deployment highlights the National Guard’s ability to provide trained and ready forces in support of global operational requirements.

An official casing of the colors ceremony is scheduled for March and will formally mark the division’s deployment following completion of training and readiness validation at Fort Hood.

“We are Texans, we are Guardsmen, and we are ready,” said Bowlin. “We go as a team, we serve as a team, and we will all come home as a team.”