Texas State Guard legacy rooted in 1836 tradition of citizen service 

Story By: Master Sergeant John Gately, Texas State Guard

AUSTIN, Texas — Long before Texas became a state or established a modern military department, its defense rested on citizen volunteers who organized locally to protect their communities, maintain civil order and respond to crisis.

That tradition, born during the Texas Revolution in 1836, forms the historical foundation of the Texas State Guard, a state-controlled force whose lineage reflects nearly two centuries of Texans serving Texas.

When Texas declared independence from Mexico, volunteer companies formed the backbone of the Republic of Texas army. After independence was secured, those citizen-soldiers continued serving in locally organized militia units responsible for frontier defense, law enforcement support and emergency response. Units such as the Travis Guards and Milam Guards exemplified a system in which communities relied on themselves for security.

That model persisted after Texas joined the United States in 1845. Through the 19th century, volunteer militia companies adapted to population growth, internal unrest, natural disasters and border threats. Though organizational structures evolved, the principle remained unchanged: Texans would defend Texas.

A major shift occurred in 1903, when Congress passed the Militia Act — commonly known as the Dick Act — creating the modern National Guard as a federally integrated reserve force. While the law strengthened national defense, it also introduced a challenge for states. When National Guard units were federalized for overseas service, states could be left without organized military forces to respond to emergencies at home.

That vulnerability became reality during World War II.

On Oct. 21, 1940, Congress amended the National Defense Act to authorize states to organize local defense forces during the absence of the National Guard. Texans had already begun organizing unofficial units by the end of that year. On Feb. 10, 1941, the Texas Legislature formally authorized the Texas Defense Guard.

Public response was immediate. Nearly 17,500 Texans volunteered, often providing their own uniforms and drilling in schoolyards and vacant lots. Civic organizations and local governments helped sponsor units, reflecting widespread support for a home-defense force while the Texas National Guard served overseas.

In May 1943, the Texas Defense Guard was renamed the Texas State Guard. That same year, Guardsmen were mobilized during the Beaumont riot, when martial law was declared following widespread violence. State Guard units deployed alongside Texas Rangers and state police to restore order, marking one of the organization’s earliest large-scale domestic security missions.

Throughout World War II and the immediate postwar period, the Texas State Guard protected critical infrastructure, transportation corridors and war plants; assisted civil authorities during floods and storms; and provided security during civil disturbances. Guardsmen also supported response efforts following the catastrophic Texas City disaster in April 1947, one of the deadliest industrial accidents in U.S. history.

With the return of the National Guard from federal service, the Texas State Guard was disbanded on Aug. 28, 1947. State leaders soon recognized, however, that the need for a state-controlled defense force had not disappeared. In 1948, Texas activated the Texas State Guard Reserve Corps, preserving institutional knowledge and the ability to respond during future federal mobilizations.

That capability proved essential during the Berlin Wall crisis of 1961, when National Guard units were again called into federal service and State Guard personnel secured armories across Texas.

In 1965, the Texas Legislature formally reestablished the Texas State Guard as a permanent component of the Texas Military Forces, alongside the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas Air National Guard.

Over the decades that followed, the Guard evolved into a modern, professional volunteer force. Training expanded beyond traditional security roles to include disaster response, engineering, communications, medical support and logistical operations, all conducted under the exclusive authority of the governor.

In recent years, Texas State Guard personnel have supported border security missions under Operation Lone Star, working alongside state and federal partners. Guardsmen have provided observation, logistics, communications, engineering assistance and security support, enabling law enforcement and National Guard forces to focus on their primary missions.

From frontier defense in the 19th century to modern security operations, the Guard’s mission has remained consistent: support civil authorities and protect the people of Texas when state-controlled forces are needed.

Today, the Texas State Guard stands as the governor’s force — organized, trained and ready. Its members are volunteers drawn from communities across the state, continuing a tradition that began when Texas was its own nation.

From the citizen-soldiers of 1836 to Guardsmen serving today, the Texas State Guard represents a living legacy of Texans stepping forward to serve Texas.