Traffic Signal Improvement Project at Route 54 and Route 487 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announces an upcoming traffic signal project at the intersection of Routes 54 and 487 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. Preparation to install the new traffic signal equipment at the intersection in the Elysburg area in Ralpho Township will begin in a few weeks. This traffic signal project is sponsored by Ralpho Township. In addition to the updated equipment, the intersection will be reconfigured with left-turn lanes at all approaches, which will help move traffic more efficiently through the intersection. New pedestrian accommodations and lighting will also be installed during the project.

Herr Signal and Lighting Company, Incorporated from Brookville, Pennsylvania is the prime contractor on this project. Motorists can expect short-term lane closures with flagging while the work is being performed.

Motorists should slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

