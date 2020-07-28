I-94 resurfacing starts Monday between Mattawan and Portage
COUNTY: Kalamazoo
HIGHWAY: I-94
CLOSEST CITIES: Mattawan and Portage
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing 11.3 miles of I-94 from the Kalamazoo/Van Buren county line to 12th Street. The $5 million investment includes full-depth joint repairs, aggregate shoulder repairs, and new pavement markings.
For project details and a map, please visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the roadway, improve safety, and improve ride quality for motorists.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be nighttime single-lane closures. Two lanes will be open in each direction during the day.