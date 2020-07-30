Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Names Diane Glass CEO
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago announced that Diane Glass was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago announced that Diane Glass was promoted to Chief Executive Officer. As the head of the firm’s Strategic Leadership Team of President Mark Pasquesi and Senior VP and General Manager Joe Stacy, she will be responsible for the company’s 1,500 real estate professionals in 24 offices serving the Chicago metro area, southwest Michigan, northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin, as well as the company’s affiliated lending, title and insurance businesses.
In the last twelve months, Glass and the team have navigated the brokerage through a name change, expanded the new Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago brand to Downers Grove and River Forest, and celebrated the company’s naming as the #1 Top Workplace in Chicago in 2019 by the Chicago Tribune.
“Diane stands out as an insightful, compassionate and decisive leader. Her creative ideas have elevated the operational excellence of the company and her open communication style has fostered deep connections with agents, managers and employees,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago. “Her leadership during these extraordinary times has well-positioned the company for future growth and its ability to capitalize on the quick recovery of the Chicago metro real estate market.”
Even before Illinois and the surrounding states enacted Stay at Home Orders this spring, Glass acted swiftly, transforming the offices to remote work within days, in the midst of a very strong spring real estate market. The affiliated lending and title companies, Prosperity Home Mortgage and Fort Dearborn Title were the first to offer zero touch video closings. And Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago agents were the first to establish Virtual Open Houses on social media when traditional open houses weren’t allowed.
“Diane exemplifies the leadership attributes of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and the Forever Brand ideals,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are excited about the company’s new energy and ideas, and how they are using the Forever Agent platform and the global reach of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand as a springboard for growth.”
“Last year, we implemented a new model for real estate leadership by bringing together three experts in areas that are key to agent success,” said Blefari. “This talented, agile team has exceeded our expectations with the commitment to all-inclusive real estate service and creating exceptional customer experiences.”
Glass has been the company’s Chief Operating Officer since 2016, after being the VP of Sales Development and managing branch offices.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West Suburban communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as the #No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune in 2019, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation’s leading real estate brands. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
