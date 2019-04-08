Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Welcomes Spacio by HomeSpotter as Newest Partner

Industry’s top lead gen open house system is now available to all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group brokers.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has announced a new partnership with Spacio by Homespotter, the industry’s leading end-to-end open house lead generation system.The brokerage will roll out Spacio to automate open house sign-in and follow-up for their close to 1,500 agents in April. Integration with the Moxi Engage CRM creates a seamless experience, making it easier for brokers to establish and nurture buyer relationships.“We are excited to offer KoenigRubloff agents a way to supercharge their open houses,” said Nancy Nagy , CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, about the partnership. “Spacio makes it easier and faster to connect with potential buyers in the often unpredictable open house environment. And because information flows to MoxiWorks, agents will be able to instantly send information about the home to prospective buyers.”“Real-time reporting, consumer insights, and timely automated follow-up improves the open house experience for buyers and sellers while increasing conversion rates,” said Patrick Bergner , Chief Marketing Officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group. “The Spacio app eliminates paper sign-in sheets and tedious data entry while getting useful information to the consumer immediately. The analytics also provide our brokerage with powerful market intelligence.”With more than 100,000 real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada in its community, Spacio is integrated with MoxiWorks, another KoenigRubloff partner that offers a robust CRM system, intuitive CMA, and cloud data platform. Spacio’s feature-rich solution and integrations make it possible for agents to get more out of their open houses by automating lead capture, follow up, and lead nurture to close more deals.ABOUT SPACIO BY HOMESPOTTERAs the #1 open house lead generation system in the industry, Spacio’s intuitive mobile-first platform gives agents a digital toolset to automate lead capture and follow up, replacing outdated paper sign-in forms at open houses and helping convert more open house visitors into customers. Spacio offers comprehensive data analytics on open houses that, for the first time, give visibility to a process that has always been manual and impossible for agents, brokerages, and franchises to track. Visit spac.io.ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES KOENIGRUBLOFF REALTY GROUPBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,500 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West Suburban communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Deep local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the top real estate brand in the nation. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of HomeServices Lending, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients. Visit KoenigRubloff.com.



