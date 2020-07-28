Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Over $273 Million in Grants to 184 Airports in 41 States, 6 Territories

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than $273million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal Aviation Administration(FAA) to 41 statesand theDistrict of Columbia, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Puerto Rico.

This $273 million federal investment in our nations airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Acomplete listing of grants andan interactive map of airports receiving fundingis available on the FAA website.

The total includes just over $242million from theAirport Improvement Program(AIP) and $31million inCoronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Actgrants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

The safety of our nations airports is of paramount importance to the FAA, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson. Thesegrants will allow these necessary projects to continue.

The grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. The projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies and installing airport perimeter fencing.

Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Over $273 Million in Grants to 184 Airports in 41 States, 6 Territories

