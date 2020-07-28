Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lehigh County: UGI Gas Main Work in Allentown

​County:  Lehigh Municipality:  Allentown City Road name:  Susquehanna Street Between:  2nd Street and Bradford Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Motorists should expect either lane restrictions or lane shifting during work hours to facilitate a UGI gas main project. Please use caution. Start date:  7/28/20 Est completion date:  10/30/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:30 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No

