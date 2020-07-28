Lehigh County: UGI Gas Main Work in Allentown

​County: Lehigh Municipality: Allentown City Road name: Susquehanna Street Between: 2nd Street and Bradford Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Motorists should expect either lane restrictions or lane shifting during work hours to facilitate a UGI gas main project. Please use caution. Start date: 7/28/20 Est completion date: 10/30/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:30 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No