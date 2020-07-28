Route 380 Baum Boulevard Overnight Lane Restriction Extended in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Baum Boulevard (Route 400/Route 380) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County has been extended through Friday, October 2.

A single-lane restriction on Baum Boulevard between South Graham Street and South Highland Avenue have been extended to weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, October 2. Additionally, intersections through the corridor may be closed during work hours. Crews from Mele, Mele and Sons, Inc. will conduct trenching for a new water main.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Daniel Cleary at 412-255-8800.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

