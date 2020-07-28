Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B202364

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 At 2:05AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Hale Street, Randolph Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Caleb LaPlante

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/28/2020 at 2:05 AM Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance in

Randolph involving family members. The subsequent investigation led to the

arrest of Caleb LaPlante for domestic assault. LaPlante was transported to the

Royalton State Police Barracks where he was processed and released on conditions

of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 At 1230 pm

COURT: Orange Superior Court; Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.