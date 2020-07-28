Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202364
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 At 2:05AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Hale Street, Randolph Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Caleb LaPlante
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/28/2020 at 2:05 AM Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance in
Randolph involving family members. The subsequent investigation led to the
arrest of Caleb LaPlante for domestic assault. LaPlante was transported to the
Royalton State Police Barracks where he was processed and released on conditions
of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 At 1230 pm
COURT: Orange Superior Court; Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NONE
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.