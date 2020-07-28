FW: DERBY BARRACKS / ASSAULT, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, VCOR

From: Lombardi, Clark <Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 6:38 AM To: Gallup, James <James.Gallup@vermont.gov> Subject: DERBY BARRACKS / ASSAULT, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A502903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 @ 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Hill, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault X 2, Reckless Endangerment, VCOR

ACCUSED: Briar Niles

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/27/2020 at approximately 2222 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a dispute at a residence on Pine Hill Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. The complainant reported Briar Niles had a gun and discharged it. Upon troopers arrival, Briar Niles was taken into custody without incident. Investigation revealed Niles caused physical harm to another and recklessly engaged in conduct which placed other people in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Niles was also found to have active court ordered conditions of release which prohibited him from possessing a firearm. Further investigation revealed Niles was assaulted earlier in the evening. Niles was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Niles was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional facility for lack of 1,000 bail. The case is still under investigation and further people and charges may be brought.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: 1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.