Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board Announces Research RFP

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that the Dairy Promotion Order (DPO) Advisory Board has issued a Requests for Proposals (RFP) for dairy research projects, as part of its $15 million fund. The RFP solicits innovative research projects that focus on increasing consumer demand for New York-produced fluid milk and dairy products and further ensuring dairy product safety.

Eligible applicants include non-profit entities, research institutions, and private businesses that are not affiliated with the DPO Advisory Board. Project proposals may not promote a specific brand or trade name.

Additional information, including a suggested format for proposals, can be found below, or by visiting this link. To be considered for funding during the 2021 calendar year, applications are due on August 24, 2020.

Information about a second RFP focusing on promotion of the dairy industry will be released in the coming weeks.

Funding is made available directly from New York State dairy producers through the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Act, and is intended to help dairy farmers and processors further their reach to both domestic and international markets.

About the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board

The DPO Advisory Board advises the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner on the disposition of approximately $15 million a year in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. The DPO Advisory Board also makes recommendations on promotion and dairy product and research projects.

The Advisory Board consists of ten New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner who serve a three-year term. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers. More information about the Board can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/dairy/dairy-promotion-order.

About Dairy in New York State

New York State has nearly 4,000 dairy farms that produce nearly 15 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fourth largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the State’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the State’s economy by generating nearly half of the State’s total agricultural receipts, and providing some of the highest economic multipliers in the State.