Interchange construction requires closing northbound I-75 exit to Big Beaver Road tomorrow in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting Tuesday morning, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit to Big Beaver Road.   - The exit will close Tuesday at 5 a.m. until late August. - Exiting traffic will be detoured to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive interchange.

July 27, 2020 – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Big Beaver Road starting Tuesday, July 28 at 5 a.m. The ramp closure is required for ongoing interchange construction at I-75 and Big Beaver Road.     

During the closure, exiting traffic will be detoured to the Crooks Road/Corporate Drive ramp. Posted detours will direct traffic back to Big Beaver Road. The exit ramp is expected to remain closed until late August.    

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.  

