Interchange construction requires closing northbound I-75 exit to Big Beaver Road tomorrow in Oakland County

July 27, 2020 – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Big Beaver Road starting Tuesday, July 28 at 5 a.m. The ramp closure is required for ongoing interchange construction at I-75 and Big Beaver Road.

During the closure, exiting traffic will be detoured to the Crooks Road/Corporate Drive ramp. Posted detours will direct traffic back to Big Beaver Road. The exit ramp is expected to remain closed until late August.

