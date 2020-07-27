MDC online program will help kids learn about Nature's 'secret agents'

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The animals around us use a variety of fascinating adaptations to find food and to avoid being food for other predators.

Kids who think they have the stealth to go undercover as covert nature detectives can learn more about the tricks of the wildlife trade in the virtual Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) four-part program “Nature’s Secret Agents.” The dates for these programs, which is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, will be Aug. 4-7. Each day, the program will be 10-11 a.m. This event is designed for ages 7-11 and online attendees must be able to participate in all four sessions of the program.

Wildlife detectives can participate with a computer, tablet or smartphone. Participants will be asked to pick up a box full of secret activities at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center so they can share their sleuthing skills with MDC instructors and other participants. Participants can get information on picking up their boxes by calling 573- 290-5218 or e-mailing MDC Naturalist Alex Holmes at Alex Holmes at Alex.Holmes@mdc.mo.gov . People need to register for the program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173719

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.