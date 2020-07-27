Royalton Barracks / Fire and Death Investigations

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B202309 (Fire), 20B202311(death)

DATE/TIME: 7/24/20 1259

INCIDENT LOCATION: Churchhill Rd, Brookfield

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In the early morning hours of 7/24/20 Alberta Wallen (43) of Brookfield, VT

called 911 to report that a hay barn near her home was on fire, and she

witnessed a white pickup truck driving away from the property. Multiple area

fire departments responded to battle the fire, while Vermont State Police

responded and attempted to locate the truck seen leaving the scene.

Later in the morning another 911 call was received from the property. Fire

personnel on scene reported seeing a truck in a field approximately 1/4 mile

from the fire. This truck appeared to match the report from earlier in the

morning. Ray Peck (53) of Brookfield, VT was located outside of the truck

deceased. Investigation by Vermont State Police Detectives and the Office of

the Chief Medical examiner has determined that Mr. Peck’s manner and cause of

death were suicide by gunshot.

The barn fire remains under investigation by Det Sgt Otis of the VSP Fire Unit,

anyone with information on the fire is asked to call 802-722-4600. The death

of Mr. Peck remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked

to call Det Blais with the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.

