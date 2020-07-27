Royalton Barracks / Fire and Death Investigations
CASE#: 20B202309 (Fire), 20B202311(death)
DATE/TIME: 7/24/20 1259
INCIDENT LOCATION: Churchhill Rd, Brookfield
In the early morning hours of 7/24/20 Alberta Wallen (43) of Brookfield, VT
called 911 to report that a hay barn near her home was on fire, and she
witnessed a white pickup truck driving away from the property. Multiple area
fire departments responded to battle the fire, while Vermont State Police
responded and attempted to locate the truck seen leaving the scene.
Later in the morning another 911 call was received from the property. Fire
personnel on scene reported seeing a truck in a field approximately 1/4 mile
from the fire. This truck appeared to match the report from earlier in the
morning. Ray Peck (53) of Brookfield, VT was located outside of the truck
deceased. Investigation by Vermont State Police Detectives and the Office of
the Chief Medical examiner has determined that Mr. Peck’s manner and cause of
death were suicide by gunshot.
The barn fire remains under investigation by Det Sgt Otis of the VSP Fire Unit,
anyone with information on the fire is asked to call 802-722-4600. The death
of Mr. Peck remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked
to call Det Blais with the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.
