Lt. Governor Mike Cooney to Visit First Choice Home Health Care Apprenticeship Program

BOZEMAN – On Tuesday, July 28, Lt. Governor Mike Cooney will visit First Choice Home Health Care to hear about the agency’s plans to build their apprenticeship offerings, including an effort to become the first facility in Montana to offer a Remote Patient Management apprenticeship, which would allow patients to be monitored remotely for their day-to-day needs such as checking vital signs and dispensing medications.

The facility is also working with the Montana Department of Labor & Industry's Registered Apprenticeship Program to pursue apprenticeship programs in palliative care and medical coding through the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program. Lt. Gov. Cooney visited First Choice Home Health in November after they became the first home health agency in the state to offer a caregiving apprenticeship and offer a dementia curriculum.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney

First Choice Home Health Care Founder Norm Dreyer

WHAT: First Choice Home Health Care

Tuesday, July 28 at 11 AM
First Choice Home Health, 205 Haggerty Ln, Ste 120, Bozeman, MT

