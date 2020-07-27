Route 2082 Hulton Road Curb Ramp Construction Begins Wednesday in Oakmont

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb cut ramp installation on Route Hulton Road (Route 2082) in Oakmont Borough, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, July 28 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Hulton Road at the intersection with Allegheny River Boulevard weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late August as crews conduct ADA curb cut ramp installation work.

Crews from M & B Services, LLC will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

