Dunmore –SR 2003 East (Hazelton St.) Ashley Boro, Luzerne County is closed from the intersection of Mountain Blvd in Ashley to the intersection of S. Main St in Ashley due to a crash at the intersection of Hazel St and Route 309.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4