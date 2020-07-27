Dunmore –SR 2003 East (Hazelton St.) Ashley Boro, Luzerne County is closed from the intersection of Mountain Blvd in Ashley to the intersection of S. Main St in Ashley due to a crash at the intersection of Hazel St and Route 309.
Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.
Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502
Source: PennDOT District 4
You just read:
SR 2003 East (HAZELTON ST), Ashley Boro, Luzerne County is closed.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.