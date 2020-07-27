Rep. Sherman asks Gov. Abbott to consider concerns of refugee resettlement

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

07/25/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) wrote in a letter today to Texas Governor Greg Abbott of his concerns regarding refugee resettlement in the State of Texas.

Rep Sherman implored the governor to reconsider the decision he made earlier this year to cease the acceptance of new refugees to the state.

“I truly believe it is a grave disservice to no longer permit Texas to be a place of refuge for those in need of a safe haven,” Rep. Sherman said.

The representative acknowledged that Texas has held its doors open over the years, and he reiterated “I do not think closing the state off completely is a practical solution.”

As Comptroller Glenn Hegar stated in his recent issue of Fiscal Notes, Texas is the nation’s largest exporter and second-largest importer, and nearly every person in the state benefits directly or indirectly from foreign trade, particularly that with Texas’ largest trading partners, Mexico and Canada. Rep. Sherman believes the joint efforts of the countries working together should not dismiss the state’s responsibility, but instead enhance it.

“The strong contributions afforded to Texas by refugees and immigrants largely account for the successful and thriving communities in our state since this nation was built on the backs of the immigrants Texas is now refusing to accommodate,” Rep Sherman concluded.

