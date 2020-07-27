Last responders virtual Town Hall hosted by Rep Carl Sherman this week

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

07/25/2020

Lancaster, Texas – A virtual Town Hall meeting set for July 30th at 7 p.m. will be led by State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) on the topic of “last responders” during the COVID-19 pandemic. A last responder is the funeral home individual or entity who is charged with the handling of a person who has passed.

“My desire is that one will walk away from this meeting with an increased awareness regarding their response to COVID-19,” Rep. Sherman said of his decision to hold the virtual Town Hall meeting.

Topics during the meeting will include increased business, additional steps taken during the pandemic for last responders, how staff is affected and the current and future needs by last responders due to the high rate of pandemic deaths.

“While the state is re-opening in stages, that does not undermine the fact that the pandemic is still of dire concern in not only Texas, but around the country and the world,” Rep. Sherman remarked.

With the current onslaught of high caseloads due to the increasing number of COVID-19 deaths, Thursday’s Town Hall meeting will give last responders an opportunity to voice their concerns, encourage individuals to follow CDC guidelines to eradicate this virus, as well as to give people a view into "a day in the life of" last responders. Rep. Sherman’s hope is to give each last responder the chance to express any ongoing needs and safety issues brought on by this worldwide pandemic.

contact: Rita Cook

Contact Info