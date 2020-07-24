2020-07-24 09:18:14.337 $50,000 Powerball Prize Claimed by Kansas City Woman

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maxine Her of Kansas City claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the July 1 drawing. The winning numbers on July 1 were: 15, 28, 52, 53, and 63, with a Powerball number of 18. She won the prize by matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 9600 N. Oak Trafficway, in Kansas City.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $20 million. Powerball drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. 

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $117 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Clay County won more than $25.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $2.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $16.9 million went to education programs in the county.

