Wyoming Cutt Slam promises adventure and clout

7/27/2020 7:09:46 PM

Cheyenne - Some Wyoming anglers are a cutt above the rest. What sets these special 1,743 men and women apart from the crowd? They completed the Wyoming Cutt Slam, one of the most sought-after achievements for any trout angler.

The Cutt-Slam challenges anglers to catch Wyoming’s four subspecies of cutthroats — Bonneville, Colorado River, Snake River and Yellowstone — in their respective native range.

“For trout enthusiasts, the Cutt Slam is a fishing adventure,” said Alan Osterland, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief of fisheries. “It will most certainly take anglers to remote places in Wyoming where they’ve never been before, through spectacular country and of course, to wonderful fishing waters.”

Beyond the bragging rights and memories, those who complete the challenge will receive a personalized certificate featuring the four subspecies, a Wyoming Cutt-Slam commemorative medallion provided by Wyoming Trout Unlimited and a Cutt-Slam vehicle decal. For consideration, anglers must submit to Game and Fish a photo of each species labeled with the date and location caught. Submissions can be sent with a mail-in application or online.

An interactive mapping tool on the Game and Fish website helps anglers plan their trip through Western Wyoming. It provides the location of waters native to each species and gives recommendations on where to fish.

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam was founded 23 years ago by Ron Remmick, a Game and Fish fisheries biologist, to encourage anglers to learn about Wyoming’s cutthroat trout, their habitat needs and the ways Game and Fish manages these native fish. To see photos of past recipients and for more information, visit the Cutt-Slam website.

