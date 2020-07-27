Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,028 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Benefits Administration Tele-Town Hall this Wednesday

Join the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) on Wednesday at 3:00 pm MDT for a Utah Tele-Townhall with Undersecretary of Benefits Dr. Paul Lawrence. 

During this town hall, the VBA will be presenting on  VA Solid Start, Blue Water Navy, Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) and  VBA’s response to COVID-19.

What: Utah VBA Tele-Town Hall

When: Wednesday, July 29 at 3pm

How to Join: To dial-in call 833-380-0417 and to ask a question, dial *3.

All are welcome to join.

Participant Dial-In: 833-380-0417 To ask a question, dial *3

For additional Tele-Town Hall Dates and for more information visit benefits.va.gov/benefits/teletownhall.asp.

You just read:

Veterans Benefits Administration Tele-Town Hall this Wednesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.