Veterans Benefits Administration Tele-Town Hall this Wednesday

Join the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) on Wednesday at 3:00 pm MDT for a Utah Tele-Townhall with Undersecretary of Benefits Dr. Paul Lawrence.

During this town hall, the VBA will be presenting on VA Solid Start, Blue Water Navy, Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) and VBA’s response to COVID-19.

What: Utah VBA Tele-Town Hall

When: Wednesday, July 29 at 3pm

How to Join: To dial-in call 833-380-0417 and to ask a question, dial *3.

All are welcome to join.

For additional Tele-Town Hall Dates and for more information visit benefits.va.gov/benefits/teletownhall.asp.