Notice of Opportunity for SH 31 Public Hearing

TYLER – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is providing an opportunity for interested citizens to request that a public hearing be held on the proposed widening of SH 31 from Loop 323 in the City of Tyler, east to FM 1639 in Gregg County. TxDOT is also notifying the public that the draft environmental assessment (EA) document for the proposed project is available for review.

For a public hearing to be held on the proposed project, TxDOT must receive written requests from 10 or more individuals or an agency with jurisdiction over the project by Aug. 24, 2020. The agency request must include supporting documentation on why a hearing will be helpful. Additionally, the public is also encouraged to provide written comments regarding the proposed expansion of SH 31.

Submit written hearing requests and comments by mail to: TxDOT Tyler District Office, Attn: Advanced Project Development, 2709 W. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702.

The proposed project would reconstruct and widen SH 31 from a two-lane to four-lane facility, with opposing traffic separated by either a flush or depressed median. The flush median serves as a two-way left-turn lane from Loop 323, east to County Road (CR) 279 in Smith County. The depressed-median section begins near CR 279, continuing east to CR 245 in Smith County. The roadway converts back to a flush-median section from CR 245, east to FM 1639 in Gregg County. The proposal utilizes curb-and-gutter in urbanized areas and redesigns the roadway alignment to improve safety and meet current design criteria.

Subject to final design considerations, the proposed project would require additional right-of-way and potentially displace 41 residences and 16 non-residential structures. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses through TxDOT’s Relocation Assistance Program. Contact the Tyler District Office at 903-510-9100 for information about the program and the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction. The proposed project would involve construction in wetlands and action in floodplains.

Interested persons can view the draft Environmental Assessment (EA), maps, and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project online at the project webpage: https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/tyler/sh31.html. Those without internet access can call 903-510-9157 to ask questions about the project or to schedule an appointment to access project materials at any time during the project development process.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TxDOT is unable to accommodate walk-ins. All visitors are required to wear a mask when visiting TxDOT offices.