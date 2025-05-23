Inside scoop: Texas Transportation Commission May 2025

5/22/25

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its May 2025 meeting.

Energy sector

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Don Evans, who serves as the chairman of the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), presented an update on the Texas energy sector in the Permian Basin.

The Permian Basin is among the top oil and natural gas producers in the world. The region’s oil and gas activity contributes more than $180 billion to the Texas GDP and $217 billion to United States GDP annually.

Evans noted the Permian Basin’s population is among the fastest growing in the country, and commended TxDOT’s investment in the region to expand and preserve safe road infrastructure. Some examples of safety efforts include the launch of the Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) program in the Midland/Odessa metropolitan area, first responder safety equipment and training, and the Odessa College Truck Driving Academy.

“What we’ve been able to do transportation-wise is just spectacular,” Evans told the Commission.

The TxDOT Unified Transportation Program funding for Texas energy-producing regions has continued to grow in recent fiscal years, reaching an all-time high of more than $25 million investment in 2025.

Jessica Butler, TxDOT engineering and safety operations director, noted the funding and efforts to increase road safety in energy sector regions are paying off. Traffic fatalities in the regions decreased in 2024, even as vehicle traffic has increased. The energy sector has also seen consistent improvements to its pavement condition score. While the statewide average for “good or better” rated lane miles is 90.2%, the energy sector’s average rating is even higher, at 91.8%.

TxDOT remains committed to its investment in the Texas energy sector as it works to continue improving safety, roadway preservation and congestion.

Federal trucking

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited the TxDOT headquarters in Austin on May 20 to announce new guidance to enforce English proficiency for commercial truck drivers. Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. expressed the importance of safety on the roads, especially among the trucking industry, which is a key driver to economic growth in Texas.

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $380 million for 65 highway improvement projects, $20.5 million for 14 routine maintenance projects and $437 million for three building construction and rehabilitation projects.

Public transportation

The Commission awarded more than $4.5 million in funds from state grant and Federal Transit Administration programming to support public transportation needs in Texas.

The funding includes $4.1 million to 20 planning agencies in rural and urban areas. In addition, $430,000 in previously awarded state and federal funds were reallocated to three Central Texas rural transit districts to address changes in rural transit district service area boundaries.

State Infrastructure Bank

A State Infrastructure Bank (SIB) loan of up to $1.4 million was granted to the City of Texarkana to assist with utility relocation on US 82 in Bowie County. The SIB Program assists communities with low-interest financing to meet their infrastructure needs.

Texas Clear Lanes

Chairman Bugg shared a recap of some of the largest current and completed projects included in Texas Clear Lanes. The initiative to address and relieve choke points on the most congested roads in the state has saved $2.2 billion in commuter costs since its inception in 2015. Texas Clear Lanes project investments have now reached $80 billion in completed, current and upcoming projects.