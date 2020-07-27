Put Respect for Parents on Your Calendar: August 1, 2020
Put respect for parents on your calendar August 1, 2020 with Parents Forum workshop and newsletter launch
We are very grateful for support from the National Parents Union that has helped us prepare for these two giant steps forward.”CAMBRIDGE, MASS., USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 1, Respect for Parents Day, Parents Forum will offer an online workshop for parents and caregivers on how to talk about race with children. The Saturday morning 11-12:30 session will also explore how to use Parents Forum ‘tools of the trade’ with family and friends. In the second half of the workshop, participants will learn about organizing a Parents Forum chapter in their own community.
— Eve Sullivan, Parents Forum founder
Request the link to the workshop by sending email to info@parentsforum.org. Workshop attendees are invited, in advance, to download the Parents Forum ‘Tools of the Trade’ available in several languages under ‘Resources’ at www.parentsforum.org.
August 1st will also see the launch of ‘Voices of Parents Forum’ a newsletter that will explain the Parents Forum program and offer parents an opportunity to share experiences. Signup for the newsletter is available at the program website.
“We are very grateful for support from the National Parents Union that has helped us prepare for these two giant steps forward,” said Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan, “and we welcome NPU delegates and others to our conversations, in the workshop and through the newsletter.”
