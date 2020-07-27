Extreme Heat Conditions Expected Monday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today urged New Yorkers statewide to take proper safety precautions as potentially dangerous heat conditions are expected Monday as heat index values will range from the mid-90s to low-100 degrees. This period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses - including young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma - should take necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise. New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information.

"With a new wave of extreme heat set to impact New York I am urging everyone to take all precautions necessary for keeping you and your families safe," Governor Cuomo said. "This type of heat is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions - but I am encouraging everyone to limit outdoor activity, and if you're looking to stay cool at beaches and pools, please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing."

On Monday, partly cloudy skies are forecast for much of the state with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to mid-90s and heat index values ranging from the mid-90s to low 100s. Rain showers and thunderstorms are also a possibility north of New York City, with the Capital, Central New York and North Country Regions potentially seeing storms which could produce heavy rains and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service has already issued a number of different heat advisories for areas across the state. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

The New York State Department of Public Service will be monitoring electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise.

If necessary, DPS will activate the Peak Load Reduction Program for all New York State agencies. In addition, the New York Independent System Operator will activate their voluntary Emergency Response Demand Program to curtail load as necessary.

State Parks beaches and pools also remain open. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, density reductions of 50 percent of total capacity are in place. Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should check https://parks.ny.gov/ for capacity alerts and closure announcements.

Heat Tips Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly. To help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat the Governor offered the following tips:

The following people are most at risk: