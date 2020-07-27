Extreme Heat Conditions Expected Monday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today urged New Yorkers statewide to take proper safety precautions as potentially dangerous heat conditions are expected Monday as heat index values will range from the mid-90s to low-100 degrees. This period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses - including young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma - should take necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise. New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information.
"With a new wave of extreme heat set to impact New York I am urging everyone to take all precautions necessary for keeping you and your families safe," Governor Cuomo said. "This type of heat is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions - but I am encouraging everyone to limit outdoor activity, and if you're looking to stay cool at beaches and pools, please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing."
On Monday, partly cloudy skies are forecast for much of the state with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to mid-90s and heat index values ranging from the mid-90s to low 100s. Rain showers and thunderstorms are also a possibility north of New York City, with the Capital, Central New York and North Country Regions potentially seeing storms which could produce heavy rains and gusty winds.
The National Weather Service has already issued a number of different heat advisories for areas across the state. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.
The New York State Department of Public Service will be monitoring electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise.
If necessary, DPS will activate the Peak Load Reduction Program for all New York State agencies. In addition, the New York Independent System Operator will activate their voluntary Emergency Response Demand Program to curtail load as necessary.
State Parks beaches and pools also remain open. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, density reductions of 50 percent of total capacity are in place. Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should check https://parks.ny.gov/ for capacity alerts and closure announcements.
Heat Tips Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly. To help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat the Governor offered the following tips:
The following people are most at risk:
For more information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, click here.
New Yorkers Urged to Conserve Electricity Taking smart steps to reduce energy use, particularly during periods of peak demand, not only helps to lower the state's peak load, it will save consumers money when electricity is the most expensive. To reduce energy use, particularly during peak periods, the public is encouraged to take some of the following low- or no-cost energy saving measures:
Additional tips on how to conserve energy is available on NYSERDA's website here.
Water Safety Boaters should make sure to take proper safety precautions when enjoying the many boating opportunities New York State has to offer. The State Parks Marine Services Bureau offers the following safety tips.
Boaters are reminded to practice safe and responsible boating, including:
People paddling canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards should know their abilities and take precautions when there are high or steady winds creating large waves, or when they are in strong currents. Paddlers in waters where there are motorboats should keep close to shorelines and out of main channels.
For more information about boating safety, including listings of boating safety courses, and marine recreation in New York State, click here.