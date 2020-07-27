TECH EXPERT YOUTUBE CHANNEL Unboxings (looking for Tech Products to Unbox and review)
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States, For Immediate Release –
Tech businesses have been met with a new and popular method for bringing their products in front of a larger audience via the JMOR Tech Talk Show, Unboxings Channel and The JMOR Reviews Channel, The YouTube channel by John C. Morley, owner of The JMOR Connection, Inc., and provides an expert review and explanation of the products that Morley unboxes. The JMOR Tech Talk Show focuses on talking about technology ranging from things you can hold in your hand, fit in your pocket, carry, install in your home or office, and larger. ON The JMOR Unboxing Channel small and large-sized technology are featured, giving it’s viewers the ability to see firsthand what the product provides them. Morley is encouraging tech businesses to send him products for review, where he can provide his audience with a thorough unboxing, explanation, and review of the product. This is the perfect opportunity for businesses to showcase their product to their target audience and use a trusted source to influence that audience’s buying decision.
The JMOR Tech Talk Show boasts an audience of intrigued tech enthusiasts, some of whom are early adopters looking for the next best product on the market. Morley takes pride in his ability to be a trusted and expert resource to his audience for tech information. This trusted position gives the JMOR Tech Talk Show, JMOR Unboxing Channel and JMOR Reviews Channel, a stellar influence on the buying habits and decisions for its audience.
Morley says “You have to weigh what you’re buying. I provide an expert opinion on tech products so that my audience can make informed and educated buying decisions. I’m transparent about the products I’m given, and when products are very well made and have a good review, my audience understands that the products use could benefit them.” As a tech expert and engineer with nearly 30 years of experience, Morley provides valuable insights into the product parts and assembly and offers suggestions as to what the manufacturer could have done better. Morley provides an initial impression from the unboxing of the product and also does a later, in-depth review after using the product. Please send your donated product(s) to us at the address below:
