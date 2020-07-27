I-75 overnight closures for M-46 beam setting in Saginaw County start July 28

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAYS: I-75 M-46

CLOSEST CITY: Saginaw

ESTIMATED DATE: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will detour I-75 and M-46 traffic during overnight hours on Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, to accommodate beam setting on the M-46 bridge over I-75. This work is part of an overall $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 in Saginaw County, including the M-46 bridge and interchange.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, I-75 will be closed to traffic to accommodate beam setting on the M-46 overpass. I-75 through-traffic will be detoured via one lane through the M-46 ramps. I-75 traffic exiting at M-46 will be detoured via Outer Drive, M-81, and Portsmouth Road. Eastbound and westbound M-46 through-traffic will also be detoured via Outer Drive, M-81, and Portsmouth Road.

This work is weather dependent and will be completed overnight on Thursday, July 30, if work is delayed due to weather.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work involves rebuilding and widening I-75 from Hess Avenue to the south junction of the I-675 interchange, reducing congestion and improving safety. It will also replace the aging I-75/M-46 interchange and M-46 bridge structures, improving traffic flow and reducing potential crashes.